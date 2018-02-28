If you are a musician or musical group looking for an opportunity to perform before an audience, then the Town of Essex wants to hear from you.

The Arts, Culture and Tourism (ACT) Committee for the Town of Essex is once again looking to celebrate local talent during this summer’s “Tune Up the Parks” music series.

The series will feature weekly performances on Mondays at Colchester Park and Wednesdays at Heritage Gardens Park in Essex Centre. Friday performances will rotate between Harrow and McGregor.

Now in its fourth year, the music series welcomes local musicians to showcase their musical talent in the community while gaining experience in a small, informal setting. Talent can range from large wind ensembles and bands, to solo performers, instrumental musicians and vocalists.

Performances are being scheduled from June to September on a first come, first served basis. For more information, contact Janice at 519-776-7336 ext. 1124.