Essex Town Council has finalized a four-year agreement between the town and its firefighters.

The agreement lays out wages and benefits, uniform allowances, reimbursement for medicals and license renewals associated with DZ licenses, and describes the new probationary firefighter program which replaces the former auxiliary firefighter program.

“This agreement is a positive step forward for both the Town and our firefighters,” says Donna Hunter, Chief Administrative Officer. “Both Council and administration recognize the important role our firefighters play in protecting our residents and we’re glad to reach an agreement for the next four years.”

Glenn Gorick, who has served as a firefighter at Station 3 for close to 30 years, was part of the firefighters’ negotiating team, along with Brandon Chartier and Gary Armstrong from Station 1, Mark Bosse and Justin Pulleyblank from Station 2, and Rick Balind from Station 3.

“The firefighters are pleased with the agreement reached with the town. We would like to commend the Essex Fire and Rescue Management team along with Town of Essex staff for their professionalism in helping us craft a responsible settlement for all parties,” Gorick says.

The four year agreement is retroactive to December 1st, 2017 and extends to November 30th, 2021.