Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island was awarded the Technology And New Media Promotional Award for the Plenty of Reasons to Visit Video Project at the Economic Developers Council of Ontario’s (EDCO) 61st Annual Conference and Showcase held last week in Toronto

The video was a collaboration between TWEPI, Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation and the nine municipalities in our region.

The video showcased the region’s municipalities and their accompanying points of interest by giving each one its own feature video. Each municipality’s message was customized and yet, the videos carried a consistent tone and style, with evocative imagery and copy hosted by recognizable local talent.

“Through these videos, we were able to tell a very large and multi-faceted story in an easily digestible way, giving potential visitors their own individual reasons for coming to visit the region,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.