Friday February 9th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday February 9th, 2018

Professional Events

U.S. Tax Reform Seminar Breakfast presented by KPMG

Friday February 9th, 2018
Caboto Club
Health Events

Breaking Down Your Practice – Hip Openers

Friday February 9th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Music Events

Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)

Friday February 9th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Charity Events

Connections Early Years Family Centre Trivia Night

Friday February 9th, 2018
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 143
Community Events

Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2

Friday February 9th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Island Storm

Friday February 9th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Theatre Events

If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players

Friday February 9th, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Theatre Events

University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay

Friday February 9th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Community Events

13th Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference

Friday February 9th, 2018
Major F.A. Tilston VC Armoury
Food Events

Delicious Chicken Dinner

Friday February 9th, 2018
Windsor Sportsmen's Club

Saturday February 10th, 2018

Community Events

Valentines Dinner and a Dance

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Riverside RCL Br 255
Arts Events

Block printed t-shirts class

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Levigator Press
Music Events

Melodies of Love

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Glenwood United Church
Music Events

Charity Events

Windsor Essex County Humane Society Dog Wash

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Pet Valu
Food Events

Valentine’s Day Bazaar/Chocolate Fest

Saturday February 10th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Music Events

FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Music Events

If Music Be The Food Of Love

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church
Community Events

Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions

Saturday February 10th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Theatre Events

Professional Events

The Suit Shop Co. Ltd. 1st Anniversary Sale and Event

Saturday February 10th, 2018
The Suit Shop Co. Ltd
Arts Events

Local Author Book Signing. “Unforgivable Series!”

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Chapters Windsor Devonshire Mall
Theatre Events

Community Events

Charity Events

Hearts Together For Haiti Annual Charity Gala

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Fogolar Furlan
Community Events

Charity Events

Pasta Dinner In Support Of Polar Plunge + Special Olympics

Saturday February 10th, 2018
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre

Sunday February 11th, 2018

Health Events

Mala Making Workshop

Sunday February 11th, 2018
Windsor Affiliate - Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre
Food Events

Valentines Brunch

Sunday February 11th, 2018
Riverside RCL Br 255
Community Events

Try Lacrosse Clinics

Sunday February 11th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday February 11th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Community Events

Acro Yoga and Beer at BREW

Sunday February 11th, 2018
BREW Microbrewery
Music Events

Club Eternal

Sunday February 11th, 2018
The Beer Exchange
Theatre Events

