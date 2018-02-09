Friday February 9th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
U.S. Tax Reform Seminar Breakfast presented by KPMG
Friday February 9th, 2018
Caboto Club
Breaking Down Your Practice – Hip Openers
Friday February 9th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)
Friday February 9th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Connections Early Years Family Centre Trivia Night
Friday February 9th, 2018
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 143
Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2
Friday February 9th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Windsor Express vs. Island Storm
Friday February 9th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players
Friday February 9th, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay
Friday February 9th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
13th Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference
Friday February 9th, 2018
Major F.A. Tilston VC Armoury
Delicious Chicken Dinner
Friday February 9th, 2018
Windsor Sportsmen's Club
Valentines Dinner and a Dance
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Riverside RCL Br 255
Block printed t-shirts class
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Levigator Press
Melodies of Love
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Glenwood United Church
Melodies of Love
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Glenwood United Church
Windsor Essex County Humane Society Dog Wash
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Pet Valu
Valentine’s Day Bazaar/Chocolate Fest
Saturday February 10th, 2018
WFCU Centre
FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
If Music Be The Food Of Love
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church
Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions
Saturday February 10th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players
Saturday February 10th, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
The Suit Shop Co. Ltd. 1st Anniversary Sale and Event
Saturday February 10th, 2018
The Suit Shop Co. Ltd
Local Author Book Signing. “Unforgivable Series!”
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Chapters Windsor Devonshire Mall
University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
13th Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Major F.A. Tilston VC Armoury
Hearts Together For Haiti Annual Charity Gala
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Fogolar Furlan
Valentines Dinner and A Dance
Saturday February 10th, 2018
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
Pasta Dinner In Support Of Polar Plunge + Special Olympics
Saturday February 10th, 2018
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Mala Making Workshop
Sunday February 11th, 2018
Windsor Affiliate - Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre
Valentines Brunch
Sunday February 11th, 2018
Riverside RCL Br 255
Try Lacrosse Clinics
Sunday February 11th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday February 11th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2
Sunday February 11th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Acro Yoga and Beer at BREW
Sunday February 11th, 2018
BREW Microbrewery
Club Eternal
Sunday February 11th, 2018
The Beer Exchange
University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay
Sunday February 11th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Comment With Facebook