Friday February 2nd, 2018
University Players presents Desserts and Discussions
Friday February 2nd, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Angel Intuitive Readings with Feather
Friday February 2nd, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Winesday
Friday February 2nd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)
Friday February 2nd, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Winesday – Musical/Wine Tasting
Friday February 2nd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions
Friday February 2nd, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players
Friday February 2nd, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay
Friday February 2nd, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Flashback Film Fest
Friday February 2nd, 2018
SilverCity Windsor Cinemas
Simply Queen Live Tribute Concert
Friday February 2nd, 2018
CABOTO CLUB
Winesday
Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery
Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Winesday – Musical/Wine Tasting
Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Community Open House
Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Windsor Public Library - Fred Israel Auditorium
If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players
Saturday February 3rd, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay
Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Springz Trampo”lean” Fitness Class
Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Springz Trampoline and Amusement Park
The Marriage of Figaro
Saturday February 3rd, 2018
The Capitol Theatre
Super Bowl LII Party
Sunday February 4th, 2018
Riverside RCL Br 255
Reiki Level I (First Degree)
Sunday February 4th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Try Lacrosse Clinics
Sunday February 4th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Walkerville Brewery’s Super Bowl 52 Party
Sunday February 4th, 2018
Walkerville Brewery
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday February 4th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay
Sunday February 4th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Self Care Sundays Yoga.Meditation.Art
Sunday February 4th, 2018
Integrative Healing & Yoga
Grownups Read Things They Wrote as Kids Windsor
Sunday February 4th, 2018
Capitol Theatre
