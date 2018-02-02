Mostly CloudyNow
Friday February 2nd, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday February 2nd, 2018

Theatre Events

University Players presents Desserts and Discussions

Friday February 2nd, 2018
Hatch Studio Theatre (University of Windsor)
Community Events

Angel Intuitive Readings with Feather

Friday February 2nd, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Theatre Events

Winesday

Friday February 2nd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Music Events

Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)

Friday February 2nd, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Theatre Events

Winesday – Musical/Wine Tasting

Friday February 2nd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions

Friday February 2nd, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Theatre Events

If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players

Friday February 2nd, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Theatre Events

University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay

Friday February 2nd, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Film Events

Flashback Film Fest

Friday February 2nd, 2018
SilverCity Windsor Cinemas
Music Events

Simply Queen Live Tribute Concert

Friday February 2nd, 2018
CABOTO CLUB

Saturday February 3rd, 2018

Theatre Events

Winesday

Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Music Events

FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery

Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Theatre Events

Winesday – Musical/Wine Tasting

Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Olde Walkerville Thearte
Community Events

Community Open House

Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Windsor Public Library - Fred Israel Auditorium
Theatre Events

If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players

Saturday February 3rd, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Theatre Events

University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay

Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Health Events

Springz Trampo”lean” Fitness Class

Saturday February 3rd, 2018
Springz Trampoline and Amusement Park
Music Events

The Marriage of Figaro

Saturday February 3rd, 2018
The Capitol Theatre

Sunday February 4th, 2018

Community Events

Super Bowl LII Party

Sunday February 4th, 2018
Riverside RCL Br 255
Community Events

Reiki Level I (First Degree)

Sunday February 4th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Try Lacrosse Clinics

Sunday February 4th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Community Events

Walkerville Brewery’s Super Bowl 52 Party

Sunday February 4th, 2018
Walkerville Brewery
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday February 4th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Theatre Events

University Players presents Les Belles Soeurs by Michel Tremblay

Sunday February 4th, 2018
Essex Hall Theatre (University of Windsor)
Arts Events

Self Care Sundays Yoga.Meditation.Art

Sunday February 4th, 2018
Integrative Healing & Yoga
Community Events

Grownups Read Things They Wrote as Kids Windsor

Sunday February 4th, 2018
Capitol Theatre

