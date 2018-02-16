Friday February 16th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
Friday February 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Fridays Live! Opening Reception for Winter Exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Friday February 16th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Tarot Readings by Tracey Rogers
Friday February 16th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
What the Health Screening
Friday February 16th, 2018
Green Bean Café
Rock for Dimes Windsor
Friday February 16th, 2018
Average Joe's Sports Bar
Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)
Friday February 16th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2
Friday February 16th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Family Day Staycation at Adventure Bay
Friday February 16th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players
Friday February 16th, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Scottish Ceilidh
Friday February 16th, 2018
Scottish Club of Windsor
Dragons’ Den Audition Tour 2018
Friday February 16th, 2018
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce in the lobby
FREE DAY – Heritage Day Celebrations at Museum Windsor
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Bookbinding class: Longstitch with slipcover
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Levigator Press
Panel Discussion at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Artist & Curator Talk at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
BANA’s 35th Anniversary Gala – A Speakeasy Event
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Caesars Windsor
BANA’s 35th Anniversary Gala – A Speakeasy event
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Caesars Windsor
2018 Chinese New Year Gala
Saturday February 17th, 2018
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Family Day Staycation at Adventure Bay
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players
Saturday February 17th, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Windsor Model Railroad Club Spring Open House
Saturday February 17th, 2018
Market Square, 2nd floor
Love Bites: An Anti-Valentine’s Burlesque Show
Saturday February 17th, 2018
RockStar
Duff-Baby Mansion Heritage Week Event
Sunday February 18th, 2018
Duff-Baby Mansion
Try Lacrosse Clinics
Sunday February 18th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday February 18th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2
Sunday February 18th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Family Day Staycation at Adventure Bay
Sunday February 18th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Transfigured Night
Sunday February 18th, 2018
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor
Comment With Facebook