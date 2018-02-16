Mostly CloudyNow
Friday February 16th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday February 16th, 2018

Community Events

P.D. Day at Museum Windsor

Friday February 16th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Fridays Live! Opening Reception for Winter Exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Friday February 16th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Tarot Readings by Tracey Rogers

Friday February 16th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Film Events

What the Health Screening

Friday February 16th, 2018
Green Bean Café
Community Events

Rock for Dimes Windsor

Friday February 16th, 2018
Average Joe's Sports Bar
Music Events

Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)

Friday February 16th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Community Events

Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2

Friday February 16th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Community Events

Family Day Staycation at Adventure Bay

Friday February 16th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Theatre Events

If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players

Friday February 16th, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Music Events

Scottish Ceilidh

Friday February 16th, 2018
Scottish Club of Windsor
Community Events

Dragons’ Den Audition Tour 2018

Friday February 16th, 2018
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce in the lobby

Saturday February 17th, 2018

Community Events

FREE DAY – Heritage Day Celebrations at Museum Windsor

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Bookbinding class: Longstitch with slipcover

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Levigator Press
Arts Events

Panel Discussion at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Artist & Curator Talk at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Music Events

FiRST FALL at Walkerville Eatery

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Walkerville Eatery
Charity Events

BANA’s 35th Anniversary Gala – A Speakeasy Event

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Caesars Windsor
Community Events

BANA’s 35th Anniversary Gala – A Speakeasy event

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Caesars Windsor
Festivals Events

2018 Chinese New Year Gala

Saturday February 17th, 2018
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Community Events

Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Community Events

Family Day Staycation at Adventure Bay

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Theatre Events

If We Were Birds presented by Ghost Light Players

Saturday February 17th, 2018
MacKenzie Hall
Community Events

Windsor Model Railroad Club Spring Open House

Saturday February 17th, 2018
Market Square, 2nd floor
Theatre Events

Love Bites: An Anti-Valentine’s Burlesque Show

Saturday February 17th, 2018
RockStar

Sunday February 18th, 2018

Community Events

Duff-Baby Mansion Heritage Week Event

Sunday February 18th, 2018
Duff-Baby Mansion
Community Events

Try Lacrosse Clinics

Sunday February 18th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday February 18th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Love & Learn – A Valentine’s Escape Game for 2

Sunday February 18th, 2018
Exodus Escape Rooms
Community Events

Family Day Staycation at Adventure Bay

Sunday February 18th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Music Events

Transfigured Night

Sunday February 18th, 2018
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor

