Windsor Police are investigating the death of a Windsor man.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 3200 block of Bloomfield Road around 4am and located a deceased male in his 70’s.

They say that evidence at the scene led officers to believe the death may be suspicious.

The residence was secured and an investigation was launched.

Officers from the major crimes branch attended the scene, along with members of the forensic identification unit.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.