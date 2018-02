A suspended driver was busted by Chatham-Kent OPP for driving.

Police say that around 6:30am on February 15th, 2018 they conducted a traffic stop on St Clair Road near Coutts Line.

While speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver was currently suspended from driving.

The 44-years-old driver from Merlin was charged with driving while under suspension.

The vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.