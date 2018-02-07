Amherstburg Police have arrested a suspect after a robbery at Lynn’s Variety on February 5th, 2018.

Police say that just after 3:20pm a lone male wearing a ski mask entered the store, approached the clerk and handed a note demanding money. The clerk gave the suspect a quantity of cash and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

As a result of the ongoing investigation conducted by the Amherstburg Police Service, the lone male suspect was arrested without incident at approximately 5:30pm on February 6th, 2018.

Police have charged Travis Pouget, a 27-year-old male of Amherstburg with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.