Police are investigating a sudden death in Downtown Windsor.

On Wednesday February 14th shortly after 7am, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Church Street after receiving a report of a male laying in the alley.

Officers arrived and found a deceased adult male.

Investigators from our Major Crimes Branch and Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene.

The investigation is in its initial stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com