A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent due to the imminent threat of flooding along the Thames River.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope is also requesting an immediate voluntary evacuation of the community of Thamesville.

“Information received from the Lower Thames Conservation Authority indicated the Thames River will peak near Thamesville sometime between 6 and 9pm,” he said. “We are recommending a volunteer evacuation and urging residents to prepare to leave as soon as possible.”

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority. has indicated there may be a half-meter of water throughout the community later today but warned that number is subject to change.

“As much as we have scientific predictions, there are still variables,” Mayor Hope said. “We need residents to leave sooner rather than later in case the situation deteriorates.”

The John. D Bradley Centre is will be opening at noon as an emergency shelter for residents who aren’t able to stay with friends or relatives in unaffected areas Residents who want to use the shelter should call 519-360-1998 for details.

They are asking residents to take a 72 hour supply of medication and personal items with them since the water may remain high for several days.

Volunteer firefighters are in the process of going door to door in the village.