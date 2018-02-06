Windsor Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a stabbing investigation.

The stabbing happened back on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

It was there that two men were involved in an argument and the encounter quickly lead into a fight where the suspect allegedly stabbed the other male victim. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers reviewed video surveillance in the area and were able to identify the suspect, and an arrest Warrant has been issued for Joshua Drouillard.

On Monday, February 5th, 2018 at approximately 4pm officers with the Provincial Offender Parole Enforcement squad located in the 900 block of Lawrence Avenue and he was placed under arrest.

Drouillard is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.