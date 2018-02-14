St. Clair College’s Computer Networking programs, which are Cisco Network Academy certified, are ranked number one in Canada for having the largest enrolment of females in the programs.

The program has 50 female students enrolled, and represents 23% of the student population in these programs. The national average is 13%. The College is also ranked number two in total enrolment in computer networking programs in Canada for 2017.

“Having Cisco as a partner has definitely elevated the reputation of these programs. Students know if they want a higher education that leads to great careers in the information technology sector, this is the place to come,” said Computer Networking program coordinator Ruth Susannah.