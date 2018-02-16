Mostly CloudyNow
0 °C
32 °F
Partly CloudyFri
5 °C
41 °F		Mostly CloudySat
2 °C
36 °F		ClearSun
5 °C
41 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday February 16th, 2018

Posted at 11:42am

Chatham-Kent
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Windsor woman has been charged after opp pulled him over for speeding and discovered he shouldn’t be driving at all.

Police say around 3:15am on February 14th, 2018 an officer was conducing radar on Highway 401 near Mull when they observed a westbound vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr.

The vehicle was stopped and while speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver was currently suspended from driving.

As a result 35-years-old has been charged with driving while under suspension, speeding, and fail to surrender insurance card.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.