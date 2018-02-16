A Windsor woman has been charged after opp pulled him over for speeding and discovered he shouldn’t be driving at all.

Police say around 3:15am on February 14th, 2018 an officer was conducing radar on Highway 401 near Mull when they observed a westbound vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr.

The vehicle was stopped and while speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver was currently suspended from driving.

As a result 35-years-old has been charged with driving while under suspension, speeding, and fail to surrender insurance card.