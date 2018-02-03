A rather snowy Super Bowl weekend is on the way.

Environment Canada says that a low pressure system currently over the Dakotas is forecast to track across Georgian Bay early Sunday.

Although it is a relatively weak system, it will absorb some moisture from the Great Lakes tonight and Sunday. Some patchy light snow will develop today but more organized snow is expected tonight and Sunday.

Snowfall amounts will not be heavy, but total weekend amounts may reach 8 to 12 centimetres.

In addition, a sharp Arctic cold front is forecast to sweep across the region Sunday afternoon. A sudden drop in temperature from near the freezing mark may make snow-covered roads rather icy late Sunday afternoon.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination especially on Sunday, with particular heed to slippery road conditions.

