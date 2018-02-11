A snow emergency has been declared for Windsor effective immediately.

City crews will continue salting and plowing the main roads and residential streets throughout the city.

It is anticipated that clearing of residential streets will not be completed until sometime Monday February 12, 2018.

The City asks residents to remove cars from residential streets and park them in driveways.

If you must leave your home by car today, please stay alert, slow down and stay in control. Leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely.

All arenas, community centre, and other municipal parking lots are being cleared to allow residents to park free of charge until further notice.

The City of Windsor does not have a bare pavement policy as it relates to residential streets. With the combination of plowing, salting and vehicular traffic bare pavement of residential streets will eventually be achieved.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is asking residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow. In the event of a fire, it will be easier for fire crews to gain access to the hydrant.