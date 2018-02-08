The SIU has terminated an investigation into the injury sustained by a 36-year-old man in Windsor on Christmas Eve 2017.

According to the investigation, on that morning the man was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that became involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Empress Street and Westminster Boulevard.

Before officers with the Windsor Police Service arrived at the scene, the man, and the female driver of the stolen vehicle, fled the scene on foot. While going over a fence, the man came down on his ankle and injured it

Police located the man and he was transported to hospital for treatment, and the SIU was called into investigate.

“The evidence is clear that the man suffered his injury prior to police arrival. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” said Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco.