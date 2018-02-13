You will soon be able to order your groceries from the comfort of your home from Zehrs and Real Canadian Superstore and have them delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour.

Service provider Instacart said that they received an overwhelming volume of requests for expansion into the area.

“Since Instacart’s Canadian entry into Toronto in December, we have received overwhelming requests to expand further into the Ontario market,” said Andy Anthony, Instacart General Manager. “Expansion into the Windsor area gives us an opportunity to provide this innovative service to more households in Canada. We’re also excited to build a world-class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible income-earning opportunities for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”

Service areas include Windsor, Tecumseh, and LaSalle.

“We are a customer-led company and are always looking for new ways to make shopping more convenient,” said Jeremy Pee, Senior Vice President, ecommerce, Loblaw. “The option of home delivery complements our in-store and pick up experiences, to provide our customers with convenience and quality, however, they want to shop with us.”

To start shopping at home, log onto www.Instacart.ca, add items to a virtual cart, then choose a delivery window and check out.

An Instacart shopper then accepts the order, uses the Instacart shopper app to guide them through shopping, and then delivers the order to the customer.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is $3.99. Customers can also sign up for Instacart Express membership, which enables unlimited, free

same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership is $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

First-time users can also enter the code HIWINDSOR at the checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free first time delivery.

The service launches on February 15th, 2018.