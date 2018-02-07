Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday February 7th, 2018

Posted at 7:47pm

County News
Essex County council has approved several road projects for 2018.

In total, five county roads will see cold in-place recycling with expanded asphalt.  Those are County Road 8 from County Road 11 to County Road 9, County Road 18 from County Road 9 to 6th Concession, County Road 20 from Dimenna Drive to Kratz Road, County Road 34 from Road 3 to Highway 3, and County Road 46 from Richardson Sideroad to County Road 37.

Total work will cost $1,549,708, and the contract was awarded to Coco Paving.

