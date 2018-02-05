Fundraising efforts for the new Miracle Baseball Field in Riverside Miracle Park has hit a huge milestone after the Solcz Family Foundation announced it will commit $250,000 towards the project.

One constructed, the Miracle Field will make it possible for all children in Windsor and Essex County, regardless of their challenges, to play baseball on a specially designed surface.

“Our family was extremely excited to learn that the Riverside Minor Baseball Association was spearheading the development of the accessible Miracle Field,” said foundation Executive Director, Kyrsten Solcz “My grandparents raised their four sons in the Riverside area where they played baseball as part of the RMBA, so this initiative holds a close connection for our family. The Solcz Family Foundation was recently established with a focus on supporting local charities that provide opportunities for children and youth. This initiative is a perfect fit for the Solcz Family Foundation, and our family is very pleased to give back to the community that gave them so many unique memories growing up.”

Agreeing to help fund the cost of the ball field means the Miracle Park project has reached the $1-million mark, bringing it one step closer to its $2.5 million fundraising goal.

When complete, the park will include a walking path and a prominently relocated cenotaph honouring Riverside war veterans. An inclusive accessible playground and washroom facilities will be built in partnership with the City of Windsor.

To learn more, visit their website.