Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that while active in an ongoing investigation on Tuesday February 20th, 2018 officers observed a male suspect who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in the 1100 block of Wigle Avenue.

Officers advised him that he was under arrest and the suspect immediately ran into a residence. Officers entered the residence, located the male and placed the suspect under arrest.

They also observed and seized a quantity of drugs and money. A female was also within the residence and placed under arrest.

Items seized include 2.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl powder, one gram suspected Cannabis Marihuana, $2,255, four digital scales and packaging.

A 37-year-old male from Windsor and a 35-year-old female from Windsor are facing multiple charges.