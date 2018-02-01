Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Wednesday January 31, 2018 they applied for and were granted judicial permission to search a residence located in the 3800 block of Acorn Court.

Around 9pm police arrested the suspect male in the 800 block of Jos Janisse Avenue without incident.

Officers proceeded to execute the search warrant on the residence and seized $11,080 in Canadian currency, $1849 in United States of America currency, 15.3 grams of suspected cocaine, 59 grams of suspected marijuana, a cell phone and a digital scale.

Isaiah Alvin, a 30-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis marijuana, and possession of cocaine.