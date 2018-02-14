Police in Kingsville are looking for theft victims after identifying two young people believed responsible for breaking into cars.

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police identified two young persons believed responsible for thefts from numerous vehicles between January 23rd and January 26th in the Kingsville area.

Personal effects and small electronic items have been recovered and are being stored at the Kingsville OPP detachment.

Any victim of theft from a vehicle within the aforementioned period is asked to contact Kingsville OPP at 519-733-2345 to identify your property.