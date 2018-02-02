Windsor Police have issued a drug safety warning after the seizure of counterfeit pills.

Police say that on Thursday, February 1st, 2018 they were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 8300 block of Gregory Place.

At approximately 6:15 pm police arrested an adult male suspect in the 700 block of Wyandotte Street East without incident. The arrested male had been in the process of entering a black Dodge Charger with two adult male occupants when he was arrested. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested without incident as well. Officers seized 68 suspected fentanyl pills manufactured to look like pharmaceutical drugs.

Officers then executed the search warrant at the residence and seized $350 in Canadian currency, four cellular phones, 2496 grams of suspected cannabis marihuana, suspected cannabis resin, two digital scales, $200 in United States of America currency and a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition.

Ahmad Abusafeyeh, a 28-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of ossession of as controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, ten counts of breach of recognizance and two firearm related offences.

Kalakech Ammar a 42-year-old male from Lakeshore and Tarek Sabbah a 26-year-old male from Windsor who were both in the vehicle are charged with possession of a controlled substance (suspected fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say that the findings from this investigation are “extremely alarming to our community. It serves as confirmation that offenders are concealing fentanyl powder within counterfeit pills disguised to appear as professionally manufactured pharmaceutical drugs. In this case, the pills were disguised to look like prescription oxycodone pills, which have a higher street value than fentanyl.”

Specifically, they say that two sets of counterfeit green pills were seized. One set stamped “APO” on one side and “OCD 80” on the other and one set stamped “OXY CR” on one side and “W80” on the other.

Police continue to stress that the Opioid crisis is a real concern in our city, province, and country.

“Illicit drug dealers do not care what substance a user puts in their body – they only want a user to buy their product. When illicit street drugs are purchased, a user has no way to know the true contents of the product. Fentanyl: You won’t see it, smell it, taste it—but it can KILL YOU !,” said Windsor Police in a media release.