Sunday February 18th, 2018

Posted at 9:40am

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating an early morning west end robbery.

Police say around 3:30am a suspect entered the Mac’s Convenience Store on Mill Street.

The suspect produced a weapon and demanded money from the register. The employee complied and the suspect exited the store.

The Suspect was described as a black male, 5’4, with a medium build. He was wearing a black leather jacket with a black hoodie, bright red shoes, black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

