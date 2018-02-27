Windsor Police are investigating a robbery that took place in the 500 block of Church Street.

Police say that around 6:45pm on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 a teenaged male was walking with a friend and texting on his iPhone.

He told police that an unknown male suspect approached him and grabbed his iPhone. The victim struggled to keep his phone but the suspect threatened that he had a gun.

The victim gave up the phone and the suspect ran into a nearby alley. He was last seen northbound from Vera Place between Church Street and Bruce Avenue.

A small white car left the alley shortly thereafter, however police say that it was unknown if this vehicle was involved.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male, dark skin, in his mid 20’s, 6’0, with a muscular build. He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a black toque, carrying a red backpack, and spoke with an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.