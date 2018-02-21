Windsor Police continue to investigate after a body was pulled from the Detroit River on Tuesday.

Police say that around 11:30am they were called to the area of the 1200 block of Riverside Drive West after a witness advised that they could see a male in the Detroit River.

Officers arrived and located the male who was now out of the water. He was transported to the hospital for assessment.

The complainant called back to advise that he could see another body a fair distance out from the shoreline. The Coast Guard was contacted, and they located and retrieved a deceased female.

There was no identification found on the adult female who appears to be in her 50’s. She was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch continues to investigate the identity of the female and circumstances surrounding her death.

They have released these pictures of her keys and unique watch in the hopes to identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.