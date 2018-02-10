A break in the snow means the city is starting to make progress with all the snow clean up.

Both city and contract work crews are busy plowing main roads and residential areas today, and asking for patience from residents and drivers alike.

City officials remind you not to shovel snow from your driveway back on to the roadway, it makes for dangerous conditions for motorists and it is illegal.

“We know people are shovelling and that they get frustrated when they see the plow push snow back up on their freshly cleared driveway, but the roads need to be cleared”, said Operations Executive Director Dwayne Dawson. “If people can wait until they see their road has been plowed to shovel the end of their driveway that might help head-off some frustration”.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is also asking that residents keep fire hydrants clear of snow. In the event of a fire, it will be easier for fire crews to gain access to the hydrant.