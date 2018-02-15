Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect in a convenience store robbery.

Police say that just after 8pm on Wednesday, February 14th, a suspect entered the store on the corner of Shepherd Street East and Dufferin Place with his identity concealed with clothing.

He demanded money while brandishing a knife and took a quantity of cash. At one point the employee struck the suspect on the arm with a baseball bat. It’s unknown if the suspect was injured as a result of being stuck by the bat.

A witness advised that they observed the suspect getting into the passenger’s seat of a dark coloured car which was waiting nearby.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8-5’10, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with green monster energy drink logo, black sweatpants, gray running shoes with white soles and a balaclava covering his face.

