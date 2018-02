The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) held their 35th Anniversary Speakeasy event at Caesars Casino.

Guests were encouraged to dress with a “1920s” theme to enjoy a dinner as well as various entertainment. Many raffles and activities were available to participate in, as well as a small show to go with the Speakeasy theme.

