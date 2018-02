The St. Clair College Centre for the Arts is filled with excitement, costumes, and fun for the 2018 Action! convention taking place throughout the day.

The convention features a wide array of unique vendors as well as artists, creators, panels, a cosplay contest, and much more. Attendees can enjoy the various entertainment aspects as well as great company.

The event runs until 5 p.m. Sunday. Learn more about future events at Action!’s Facebook page here.