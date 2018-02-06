Windsor Police are looking to identify a robbery suspect.

Police say that around 2pm on Monday, February 5th, 2018 a male entered a jewellery store in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East with his identity concealed.

He jumped the front counter, took a quantity of jewelry and ran out the door.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium complexion, 5’10-6’0, with a slim build. He was wearing an olive baggy hooded quilt pattern jacket, baggy blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.