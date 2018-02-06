Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday February 6th, 2018

Posted at 10:25am

Crime
Windsor Police are looking to identify a gas station robbery suspect.

Police say that around 1am on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 the suspect entered a gas station in the 2800 block of Walker Road with his identity concealed and approached the employee at the front counter.

He brandished a knife and demanded cash. He obtained a quantity of money, quickly left the store, and was last seen running in a south/west direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30 years old with a small build and 5’4-5’6. He was wearing a black balaclava, dark jacket with black shoulder/sleeves, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police.

