Monday February 26th, 2018

Posted at 2:09pm

Crime
Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect in a convenience store robbery.

Police say that on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 around 10:40am, a male suspect entered a convenience store located in the 1500 block of Kildare with his identity concealed with clothing.

He approached the employee working, pointed a possible firearm at the them and demanded cash.

He quickly left the store with a quantity of money. He was last seen running north and then west along the train tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

