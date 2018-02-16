The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada will be making a stop in Windsor at the Ambassador Golf Club this summer.

The 156-player event with a $200,000 purse will take place July 2nd to 8th as the fifth event of the 2018 schedule.

An organizing committee led by local business leader Marty Komsa has been formed, with Ambassador Director of Golf Operations Adam Wagner taking leadership of event operations. The Windsor Family Credit Union, Cypher Systems Group, Sun-Brite Foods Inc., Fahri Holdings Corporation, Ambassador Golf Club and the City of Windsor have joined as the event’s founding partners.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be launching a new tournament this year in Windsor,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday. “Thanks to the support of the event’s Founding Partners, as well as community leaders Marty Komsa and Mayor Drew Dilkens, we’re elated that this event has become a reality this season, and we believe the tournament is well-positioned to make a positive community impact for years to come. Golf fans in the area can expect to see some outstanding competition on the course and I’m confident that the players will thoroughly enjoy the course and community this July.”

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County will receive net proceeds from the tournament as the event’s official charity, with a minimum donation of $100,000 set for the first year of the event.

“We are pleased to welcome the Mackenzie Tour to Windsor this July. Windsor continues to attract a multitude of sporting events and we are excited to include a PGA TOUR Canada event on our resume. The charitable donation component of this event will benefit the Hospice and the Windsor-Essex community for years to come,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.