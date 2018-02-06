

The City of Windsor says that Jackson Park should be returning to normal soon, as crews are making progress removing the Bright Lights Windsor display from trees and paths.

Crews have been removing approximately 5,000 strands of lights, labelling each display and preparing all the pieces for safe storage until the next season.

The city says that weather has presented some challenges for work crews who have been dealing with everything from heavy snowfall covering displays to freezing temperatures making removal impossible and the ensuing thaws making heavy vehicle use risky.

They hope to have the north section of the park open within two weeks.