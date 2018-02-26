

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Regional Children’s Centre Triple P – Positive Parenting Program has received funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to gear the service to our newcomer community.

This grant will allow the cultural adaptation of the program for the Arab newcomer community recognizing the need to support their mental health and wellbeing. It has also allowed the program to welcome Dr. Nesreen El Kord, who will aid with the adaptation and help test this Triple P specialty program in Windsor/Essex.

“Transitioning to a new country can be very challenging, we hope by providing this support we can aid newcomer families as they adjust to their life in Canada. Triple P programs promote positive parenting strategies, which lead to well-adjusted children who have the skills and confidence they need to be successful,” explained Tammy Drazilov, Community Practice Coordinator with RCC. “This Trillium Grow Grant will not only allow for the program to be translated into their native language but will also meet the cultural needs of this specific population.”