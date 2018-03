Last updated: Friday February 16th, 8:54am

OPP have located a missing 88-year-old Lakeshore man.

Police say that John Cominsky was last heard from by family members on February 15th, 2018 at approximately 10am and failed to attend a family event that day at 5pm

Cominsky is hard of hearing and has been newly diagnosed with the onset of dementia.

Police say he was located around 8am Friday morning safe.