Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit will not be laying charges against a Windsor Police officer.

SIU Director Tony Loparco has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against a Windsor Police Service officer in relation to the elbow injury sustained by a 58-year-old woman during her arrest at a shelter in October of 2016.

Police responded to the shelter as a result of the woman refusing to leave the premises when asked, and indicating she would harm herself.