Kate Bailey is the new Manager of Finance and Business Services in the Town of Essex.

Bailey will be responsible for overseeing the financial health of the organization, including the coordination of operating and capital budgets, audits, and day-to-day management of all financial activities for the Town.

Most recently, she held the position of Financial Analyst for Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, where she assisted with budget development, financial analysis, month-end, and procurement.

A graduate of Algoma University, Bailey holds her Bachelor of Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, as well as a Chartered Professional Accountant designation. She began her career as an Accounting Assistant with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. She then took on the role of Staff Accountant at Hyatt Lassaline LLP Chartered Accountants before being promoted to the position of Assurance and Tax Manager/Human Resource Practitioner.

Kate also currently serves as the volunteer Treasurer at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, a Windsor-based charitable organization.

“Kate’s public and private sector experience is a great addition to our department,” said Jeffrey Morrison, Director of Corporate Services. “We’re excited to have her join the team as we move forward and continually evolve the financial processes at the Town.”