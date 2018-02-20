Whiskytown, Canada?

That is the name of a new initiative to promote the history of distilling in the Windsor region and encourage increased tourism.

“We have a rich history of distilling in this region and we are culminating that history and the experiences surrounding it in one location,” explains Adriano Ciotoli, WindsorEats. “Whiskytown, Canada celebrates our heritage and highlights the stories, people and businesses that make Windsor and region distinct.”

That distinctness is what no other destination in North America has, including being the birthplace of Canadian Club whisky and home to the largest distillery in North America to the rich history the revolved around that industry, particularly rum running.

Originally built-in 1858 and since expanded upon, the distillery that whisky baron Hiram Walker founded to produce Canadian Club whisky stands today as the largest distillery in North America.

“We are just highlighting to others what we’ve known all along, that we are Whiskytown,” explains Pina Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats. “The Windsor-Detroit region is well-known for a prohibition history that many people would love to learn or know more about. This new initiative provides a base for visitors to explore the region through its distilling history and acts as a gateway into knowing more about our region and hopefully spurs them to visit.”

With the new name, comes a new summer festival. WindsorEats will be launching the Whiskytown Festival this summer, taking place on August 4th, 2018 on the grounds of the historic St. Mary’s Church in the Walkerville neighbourhood.

“Our goal is to showcase Windsor and region as a top destination for whisky lovers across the globe,” says Adriano. “We want to use our role as leaders in our industry to showcase our areas strength to a niche, yet strong market. These are individuals and couples who are actively seeking out these types of experiences and will stay longer, spend more and talk about their experiences with passion, enticing others to come visit.”

Check out their website for more information.