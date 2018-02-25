Written by For The Love of Paws:

Nala is a beautiful,2 year old, 41lbs. Collie Mix now available for adoption.

From her foster family.

Nala is a doll and an absolute sweetheart who will work her way into your heart in about 30 seconds. She is full of playful energy, kisses for you and wants nothing more than someone to take her in and love her. A beauty inside and out she does not have a mean bone in her body and loves everyone she comes across. She gets along well with dogs, she is very playful and would love another playful dog to keep her busy. That being said she is a super affectionate dog and would gladly soak up all the attention if she were the only pup. She also does very well with cats, curious but very gentle and respectful. She is house trained and crate trained and does very well in her crate. She likes to chew and play with toys and does not chew anything that’s not hers. She is extremely intelligent and willing to please, she would excel at obedience and agility. At night she will sleep soundly all night on a dog bed next to you but when invited she more than happy to come into bed for a cuddle. She is a young dog and loves being active with you, walking, playing in the yard and does excellent on trails. Once that is done she takes up her spot on the couch next to you and will just melt into you and settle in for some relaxation and snuggles. She is such a happy well rounded dog who will make a wonderful companion.