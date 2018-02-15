Help is needed to assess local wetland health.

The U.S. National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Environment and Climate Change Canada have provided funding to increase wetland survey coverage in the Windsor-Essex area.

To achieve this, the Marsh Monitoring Program is offering an Orientation and Training Session through the City of Windsor and Essex Region Conservation at the Ojibway Nature Centre on March 8th, 2018.

“We are looking for wetland enthusiasts willing to adopt a local marsh and spend about 10 hours per year as a volunteer surveyor of aquatic birds and amphibians,” said Jennifer Nantais, Ojibway Nature Centre. “The MMP offers everyone – from amateur naturalists to professional biologists – a unique and rewarding opportunity to help learn about and conserve Great Lakes amphibians and marsh birds, and their threatened habitats.”

Refreshments provided, and space is limited. Registrar by visiting https://marshmonitoringworkshop.eventbrite.ca.