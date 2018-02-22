The Job Shoppe is hosting a job fair this Saturday for several positions in the Windsor-Essex area.

The company is conducting the job fair for a variety of positions at other companies including production associates, material handlers, shipper receivers, mechanical assemblers, waste collectors, window installers, industrial painters and more.

The Job Shoppe says the first 50 candidates on site will receive a Tim Horton’s gift card, but you’re encouraged to call to register in advance at 519-979-4400.

The job fair takes places this Saturday, February 24th from 10am to 2pm at the WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh Street. You’re asked to bring a current resume.