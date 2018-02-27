One person is in hospital after he fell through the ice in Leamington.

According to Leamington Fire, it happened around 6:30pm Tuesday in the 900 block Point Pelee Drive.

They say that two people had stopped in the area to take a picture of the sunset when they heard the male call for help. They then called emergency crews.

He was able to get out of water and crawl but unable to walk.

He was assisted to shore by first arriving OPP officers, and then transported to hospital.

His condition is unknown.