Mostly CloudyNow
7 °C
45 °F
Chance of RainWed
13 °C
56 °F		SnowThu
4 °C
40 °F		Partly CloudyFri
3 °C
38 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday February 27th, 2018

Posted at 8:28pm

Leamington
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

One person is in hospital after he fell through the ice in Leamington.

According to Leamington Fire, it happened around 6:30pm Tuesday in the 900 block Point Pelee Drive.

They say that two people had stopped in the area to take a picture of the sunset when they heard the male call for help. They then called emergency crews.

He was able to get out of water and crawl but unable to walk.

He was assisted to shore by first arriving OPP officers, and then transported to hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.