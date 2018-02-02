A 53-year-old man has died after being pulled from the Detroit River on Wednesday.

Police say around 1:15pm they were called to the 1500 block of Riverside Drive West where a witness believed she observed two persons in the Detroit River.

Officers attended the area and found a male floating in the water with his face down. Windsor Fire and Rescue personnel were able to pull the male from the water and they worked with EMS to perform life saving measures.

The male was quickly transported to hospital in critical condition.

Officers continued to investigate the possibility of another person in the river by searching the riverfront. The Coast Guard helicopter also searched the area but both efforts were met with negative results.

On Thursday February 1st, 2018 the 53-year-old male succumbed to his injuries in hospital.