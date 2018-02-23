A Windsor man is facing charges after a female in her early teens had been victimized on a number of occasions by an adult male who works at a pizzeria in the Forest Glade area.

Police say that it was determined that offences were believed to have taken place between early December of 2017 to late January of 2018, with some of the occurrences taking place at the pizzeria.

On Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 the suspect male was arrested at the pizzeria without incident.

Daniel Eichner, a 29-year-old male from Windsor is charged with three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and three counts of invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age.