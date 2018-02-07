A Windsor man is facing charges after a break-in at a Huron Church grocery store.

Police say it happen around 5am on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road.

They say that the suspect entered the store by smashing the glass of the front entrance.

Police were able to positively identify the suspect after reviewing video surveillance.

On Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 they located the suspect in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue and placed him under arrest.

James McMillan, a 38-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter.