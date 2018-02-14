Police have arrested a man believed to have been involved in two gas station robberies.

The first took place on Sunday January 14th at 2:20am at a gas station in the 2300 block of Walker Road. Police were also called on February 6th after the the same gas station was robbed.

In both robberies, the suspect entered the store with his identity concealed, brandished a knife, demanded cash and quickly left with money.

Investigators from the Major Crime Branch determined the same suspect was responsible for both robberies.

Iustin Aros, a 21 year old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon and two counts of having face masked or disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence.