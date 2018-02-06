Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday February 6th, 2018

Posted at 1:48pm

Amherstburg
Amherstburg police are investigating a mid afternoon robbery at lynn’s Variety.

Police say around 3:20pm on February 5th, 2018 a lone male wearing a ski mask entered the store and approached the clerk and handed a note demanding money.

The clerk gave the suspect a quantity of cash and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket and a black balaclava.

Police extensively searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or may have information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

